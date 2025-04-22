Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,263,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15,567.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 864,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 657,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,772,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:RDVI opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

