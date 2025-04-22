Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,957,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,178,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 367.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $45.11.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

