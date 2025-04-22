Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 85.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

