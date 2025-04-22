Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 489,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $13,115,104.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,153,158 shares in the company, valued at $405,650,039.66. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,851. This represents a 20.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,559,781 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

MP Materials Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

