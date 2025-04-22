Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after buying an additional 1,038,321 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 918,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 741,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.886 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

