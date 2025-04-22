Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

BATS:BBJP opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

