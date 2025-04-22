Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SWK opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

