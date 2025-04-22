Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FJUL opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.62.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

