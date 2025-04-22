Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.81. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $94.44.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

