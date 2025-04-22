Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,668,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RWL opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.