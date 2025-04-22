Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,668,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,642 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

