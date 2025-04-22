Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,157,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 134,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.5 %

Masco stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

