Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at $268,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

