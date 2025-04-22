Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XCEM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,334,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

