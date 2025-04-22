Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after acquiring an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 514,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,104 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 397,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

