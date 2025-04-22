Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

