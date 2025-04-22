Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $983,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Onsemi by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ON opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

