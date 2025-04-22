Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 94,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1,351.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

