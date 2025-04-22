Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of NextNav worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.03. NextNav Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,131. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

