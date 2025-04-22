Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

