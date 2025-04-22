Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 33,864 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 151,848 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 304,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

