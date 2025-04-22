Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 254.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,443 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 88,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.