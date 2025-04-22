Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 379,894 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

