Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

