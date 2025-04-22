Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,001 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 3.2 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,472.10. This trade represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.