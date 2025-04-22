Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,387 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,629,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,464,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 81,183 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Read Our Latest Report on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.