Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 46,750 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 103.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,154.62. The trade was a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.