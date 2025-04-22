Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

