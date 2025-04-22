Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after buying an additional 1,483,483 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,438,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 235,863 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,174,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,884 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after purchasing an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,741,000 after buying an additional 317,240 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

