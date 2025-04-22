Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

