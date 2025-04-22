Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Short Interest Update

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Shares of SERV opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $294.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $34,196.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,225,852 shares in the company, valued at $29,710,096.92. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $90,704 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uber Technologies Inc bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,534,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,274,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 544,537 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Serve Robotics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

