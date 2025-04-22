Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Sigma Lithium worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

