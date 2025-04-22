SkyWest (SKYW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $946.13 million for the quarter.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.83. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at $19,882,359.19. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

