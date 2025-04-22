Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $19.85.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

