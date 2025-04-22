Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,049,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAG opened at $151.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $180.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $158.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Penske Automotive Group

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.