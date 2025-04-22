Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 524 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $161,190,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,697,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 1,512.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,347,000 after purchasing an additional 611,447 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,554,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HCP stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.

About HashiCorp



HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

