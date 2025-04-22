Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,893 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coty by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 523,830 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.