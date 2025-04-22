Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $121.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

