Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 2,181 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 289,596 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,480,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

