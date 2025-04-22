Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,118 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 906.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 319,677 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golar LNG by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

