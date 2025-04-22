Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 3,268 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

