Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 840.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $65,721,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,312,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPI opened at $386.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.32 and a 1 year high of $490.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

