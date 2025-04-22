Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 8,906 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

CLVT opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

