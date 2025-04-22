Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after buying an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.46 and a 52 week high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.