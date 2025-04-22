Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1,626.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

