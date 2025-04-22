Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 837.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10,053.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 295,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after buying an additional 292,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,593,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 94,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

PBH opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.