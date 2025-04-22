Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $125,000 Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.15.

Informatica Profile

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

