Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 836.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

