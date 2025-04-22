Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,451,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 402,186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,753,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.70.

ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

