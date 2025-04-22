Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,599,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7,536.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after buying an additional 1,830,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $12,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,348.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,417,263.44. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

