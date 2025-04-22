Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,069.84. This represents a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,341.14. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,846 shares of company stock valued at $35,779,187 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $270.53 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.